Motorcyclist dies after collision in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Etobicoke on Friday.

Toronto police said they received reports of a collision at 10:12 p.m. in the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive.

Officers said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.