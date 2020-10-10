Motorcyclist in his 30s dead after crash in Vaughan

A motorcyclist in his 30s is dead after a crash in Vaughan on Friday night, York Regional Police say.

The single vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 7 and Centre Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:35 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Lindsay Newlove, duty inspector for York police, said police reconstruction crews investigated the crash.

Roads in the area were closed for hours but have since reopened.