Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road intersection around 3 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

There were no other reports of injuries and there's no word on the cause of the collision.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours and motorists should avoid the area.