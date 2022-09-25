Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Motorcyclist dead following collision in York

Toronto police say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with another driver in York on Saturday evening.

Crash knocked man off his motorcycle and under a city bus, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with another car and ending up underneath a city bus. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

It happened near the intersection of Dufferin and Gibson streets — south of Eglinton Avenue— around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say the collision knocked the motorcyclist off his bike and under a TTC bus.

They say the man died at the scene and all involved parties stayed behind to assist with the investigation. 

Police say the investigation continues. They are asking anyone with information to contact them. 

With files from The Canadian Press

