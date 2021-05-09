Motorcyclist dead following collision with vehicle in Brampton

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday afternoon, Peel police say.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Queen Street West, just west of Highway 410, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Police said they are not releasing the victim's age or sex until next of kin have been notified.

Meanwhile, police said the person driving the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Eastbound lanes of Queen Street West are closed at Rutherford Road.

Westbound traffic along Queen Street remains open with reduced lanes.