Motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV in Brampton, Peel police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police were called to the area of Main Street and Elgin Drive at about 6:05 p.m.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Peel's major collision bureau has been notified. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Main Street is closed northbound from Charolais Boulevard and southbound from Nanwood Drive. Elgin Drive is closed eastbound from McMurchy Avenue.

Motorists are being told to use alternate routes.