Motorcyclist dead after crash near Bathurst Street, Glencairn Avenue

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car Monday evening.

Toronto Paramedic Services says the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.

The man was found semiconscious at the scene and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, according to Toronto police.

A short time later, officers confirmed that he died in hospital.

Roads were shut down in the area so police could investigate.

Police say it's not yet clear how the collision occurred.