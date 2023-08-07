Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road shortly before 2 p.m. for report of a collision involving three vehicles.

Caledon OPP said a 20-year-old motorcyclist from Woodstock, Ont., was rushed to a trauma centre. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No other details have been released yet.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact investigators.