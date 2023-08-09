Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton, police say

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Brampton Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Auction Lane just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released yet.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes as they investigate.