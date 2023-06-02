Content
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Brampton, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brampton, Peel police say.

Driver of vehicle remained at the scene, police investigating

A Peel Police car at Hurontario Street and Matheson Blvd. West in Mississauga, Ontario on March 2, 2023.
Peel police say their major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.  (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police said they were called to the Airport Road and Steeles Avenue area just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but he later died in hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say their major collision bureau has taken over the investigation. 

