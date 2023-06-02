Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Brampton, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brampton, Peel police say.

Police said they were called to the Airport Road and Steeles Avenue area just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but he later died in hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say their major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.