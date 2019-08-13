Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
They arrived to find a man in life-threatening condition, who was then rushed to hospital. York Region paramedics said they were also treating two other patients at the scene.
By 5 p.m., Toronto police said the the man had died of his injuries.
Collision #1534741<br>Steeles Ave E/McCowan Rd<br>Update,<br>This is now PI Fatality #34 ^js—@TPSOperations