Toronto

Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a man in life-threatening condition, who was then rushed to hospital. York Region paramedics said they were also treating two other patients at the scene. 

By 5 p.m., Toronto police said the the man had died of his injuries. 

 

