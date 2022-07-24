Motorcyclist dead following single-vehicle collision in Scarborough

A 37-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. in the area of Brimley Road and Waterfield Drive.



Police say the man, who was riding a motorcycle, hit a light pole and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Brimley Road has been closed from Bernadine Street to St. Andrews Road.