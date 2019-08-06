Motorcyclist dead following collision in North York

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North York Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Bluffwood Drive around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say the motorcyclist was struck by a car and was thrown from the bike.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Police say roads will be closed for an extended period and drivers should avoid the area.

Toronto police's traffic services is investigating.