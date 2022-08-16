Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crashing into fallen container on Highway 401

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision Tuesday on Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police tweeted he was travelling in the eastbound express lanes around 1 p.m.when he struck a container that appeared to have fallen off another vehicle. Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre

Police are investigating how the container, which they describe as a "4x4 tote," got on the road. The OPP say they have located the vehicle they suspect the container came from.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video report posted before 2 p.m. to the OPP Highway Safety Division Twitter account that the tote was "possibly" not secured to the vehicle when it fell.

Schmidt said police are awaiting an update on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The eastbound express lanes near Meadowvale Road are closed while OPP officers investigate.

The collector lanes are open, but police are warning drivers to expect delays.