Man charged after police say he 'clotheslined' motorcyclist with wire across Queen Street

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly "clotheslined" a motorcyclist with wire stretched across a downtown street, police said Wednesday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Friday, the man "found a pile of wire" attached to a pole on the roadside on Queen Street East near Jarvis Street, according to a police news release.

He stretched the wire across the road and as a motorcyclist passed, he pulled the wire tight, police said, sending the rider off his bike.

The man, 45, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon.

Mischief endangering a life.

Failure to comply with recognizance.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.