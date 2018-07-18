Man charged after police say he 'clotheslined' motorcyclist with wire across Queen Street
A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly "clotheslined" a motorcyclist with wire stretched across a downtown street, police said Wednesday.
The motorcycle rider was ejected from his bike, police said
A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly "clotheslined" a motorcyclist with wire stretched across a downtown street, police said Wednesday.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Friday, the man "found a pile of wire" attached to a pole on the roadside on Queen Street East near Jarvis Street, according to a police news release.
He stretched the wire across the road and as a motorcyclist passed, he pulled the wire tight, police said, sending the rider off his bike.
The man, 45, has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon.
- Mischief endangering a life.
- Failure to comply with recognizance.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.