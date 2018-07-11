Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist no longer in life-threatening condition following collision in Etobicoke

Police say a motorcyclist is no longer in life-threatening condition after being transported to a hospital following a crash in Etobicoke, near Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive.

Roads now reopened after crash near Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive, police say

Police, EMS and Toronto Fire arrived on the scene after an Etobicoke collision that sent motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC )

A man who was transported to a trauma centre after crashing into a vehicle while riding a motorcycle is no longer in life-threatening condition, Toronto police say.

Police say a call came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a collision in Etobicoke.

When EMS arrived, the motorcyclist was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

He was sent to hospital with lower and upper body injuries, according to police.

There is currently no indication of whether or not there were any other passengers in the car.

Traffic was closed northbound of Renforth Drive from Rathburn Road, but roads have now reopened. 

 

