Motorcyclist no longer in life-threatening condition following collision in Etobicoke

A man who was transported to a trauma centre after crashing into a vehicle while riding a motorcycle is no longer in life-threatening condition, Toronto police say.

Police say a call came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a collision in Etobicoke.

When EMS arrived, the motorcyclist was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

He was sent to hospital with lower and upper body injuries, according to police.

There is currently no indication of whether or not there were any other passengers in the car.

Traffic was closed northbound of Renforth Drive from Rathburn Road, but roads have now reopened.