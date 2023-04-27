Content
Toronto

Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in Mississauga

Matheson Boulevard East and Kennedy Road area closed for investigation, police say

A police car siren is pictured.
Peel Regional Police say they're investigating a fatal collision that killed a male motorcyclist Thursday afternoon. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and truck in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Peel police say officers were called to the crash near Matheson Boulevard East and Kennedy Road around 1:45 p.m.

Const. Sarah Patten said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Roads will be closed in the area for an investigation for the next few hours. 

