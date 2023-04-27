Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in Mississauga
A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and truck in Mississauga Thursday afternoon. Police say the motorcyclist died on scene.
Matheson Boulevard East and Kennedy Road area closed for investigation, police say
Peel police say officers were called to the crash near Matheson Boulevard East and Kennedy Road around 1:45 p.m.
Const. Sarah Patten said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roads will be closed in the area for an investigation for the next few hours.