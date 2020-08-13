Male motorcyclist killed in collision with transport truck in Brampton

A male motorcyclist died in hospital shortly after a "significant" collision with a transport truck in an industrial area of Brampton, Peel police say.

The crash happened on Glidden Road, just north of Rutherford Road South, at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The transport truck appears to have been pulling out of a yard when the collision occurred.

The male rider was ejected from his motorcycle during the impact.

Paramedics took him to Brampton Civic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police had no further details about the rider in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"The impact appears to be quite significant. The motorcycle is quite damaged," said Peel police Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn from the scene.

Police closed roads in the area for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with potentially valuable information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Peel police.