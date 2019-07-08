Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in collision with transport truck

One person suffered life-threatening injuries when a motorcycle collided with a transport truck in north Toronto on Monday.

The crash occurred near the corner of Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue W. shortly before 10:42 a.m., police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and found the two males who had been on the motorcycle lying on the ground.

The motorcycle operator was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger's injuries do not appear to be serious at the moment, police said, though he was also taken to hospital.

Police say the driver of the transport truck was not hurt in the collision.

Officers closed the intersection in both directions.

"With a collision with life-threatening injuries it's quite an extensive investigation," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection as the traffic services reconstruction team investigates.