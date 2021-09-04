SIU investigating crash between Toronto police car and motorcycle that left man seriously hurt

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash between a Toronto police car and a motorcycle that left a man seriously injured on Friday afternoon.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, the crash happened at about 5:35 p.m.

"An officer in a marked police vehicle and a man on a motorcycle collided at the intersection of College Street and University Avenue," the SIU said in a news release on Friday.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the police officer was uninjured.

Paramedics said the man, in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving the police that lead to deaths, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.

The agency is urging anyone who has information about the collision to contact the lead investigator at 1(800) 787-8529.