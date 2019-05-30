Police make 2nd arrest in motorcycle hit and run that injured young boy

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with a motorcycle hit and run that critically injured a young child.

The woman, who is from Markham, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm. Police say she turned herself in early Thursday morning.

The alleged driver of the motorcycle was previously arrested and released on bail on Tuesday.

The 31-year man has been charged with leaving an accident scene that caused bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence and driving a vehicle without insurance.

Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was badly injured in the incident, which happened on Sunday, when he was walking with a parent near Adair Road and St. Clair Avenue East in Toronto's east end.

Police say he was hit by the motorcycle on the roadway and dragged "for some distance" after the collision.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist stopped at the scene and pulled over, but then drove away.

Witnesses also said the woman on the motorcycle walked away from the scene and into a residential neighbourhood.

Chowdhury is being treated for critical injuries at Toronto's SickKids Hospital.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is holding an auction for two tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals in support of the boy's family. Bidding for the tickets has surpassed $10,000.