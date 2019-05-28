Man released on bail after motorcycle hit and run that left boy, 4, critically injured

The man charged in connection with a motorcycle hit and run that left a four-year-old boy fighting for his life on Sunday has been released on bail.

The 31-year-old, who police aren't naming, appeared in court Tuesday and is expected back in court on July 15.

Asked why the accused's name has not officially been released, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC News the decision was made for "investigative reasons," but did not elaborate.

The man was arrested in Markham on Monday and faces the criminal charge of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in bodily harm, along with two charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including: driving a motorcycle with an improper licence and operating a motorcycle without insurance.

Police also said they had seized a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to 1245 Victoria Park Ave. — across from Adair Road and north of St. Clair Avenue East.

'The family is devastated'

That's where four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury's mother found him lying in the roadway, bleeding from his head.

The boy was rushed to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, where relatives from around Toronto and abroad have gathered, hoping for good news.

"The family is devastated," Dawan Afzal told CBC News. "They're asking everyone to pray."

Police said the boy had been dragged "for some distance" and came to rest on the right side of the road.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle came to stop several metres north of the scene and pulled over, before the female passenger walked away into a residential area, while the motorcyclist allegedy fled northbound.

Investigators have since identified that woman.

The victim remains in critical condition. Police on Sunday initially said he died, but later corrected that information.