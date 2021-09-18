Motorcyclist dead after crash in Weston neighbourhood

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Police said they received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road at about 1:57 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's age and sex have not been released.

Police have closed the intersection in all directions while officers investigate.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera video is urged to call police at (416) 808-1900.