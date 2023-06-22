Motorcyclist killed in Oakville collision, Halton police say

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision in Oakville Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m., Halton Regional Police say they responded to reports of a crash involving a black Acura and a red Ducati motorcycle in the area of Dundas Street West and Hospital Gate.

Despite life-saving efforts, a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Milton was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police collision reconstruction unit attended the scene Wednesday and has taken over the investigation.

No details have been released about the other driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.