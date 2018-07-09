Whitby motorcyclist dead after crash involving dump truck on Highway 407 in Pickering

A 38-year-old Whitby man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a dump truck early Monday in Pickering, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police received a call about the crash fatal crash on Highway 407, west of Brock Road, shortly after 7:30 a.m., said to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Schmidt said three dump trucks in a line were entering a construction zone on the median between the westbound and eastbound lanes, on Highway 407, west of Brock Road, when a motorcycle came from behind and slammed into the back of one of the dump trucks.

Fatal collision: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy407?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy407</a> WB closed at Brock Rd for investigation.<br>Dump truck vs motorcycle, male rider of motorcycle pronounced dead at the scene, updates to follow. —@OPP_HSD The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to save his life, he added.

Schmidt said the dump truck drivers, who were not injured, have remained on the scene. Police are questioning them and speaking to witnesses.

"This is just another reminder of those tragedies that occur when riders of motorcycles or vulnerable road users, like pedestrians or bicyclists, are involved in collisions with other vehicles," he said.

"It doesn't matter if it's a large dump truck or even a passenger vehicle. When someone in a motorcycle, bicycle or a pedestrian is involved in a wreck, they're usually the ones that take the most serious injuries."

The highway in the area will likely be closed until noon, Schmidt added.

The dump truck involved in the fatal crash remained on the scene, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (Supplied) Westbound lanes of Highway 407 are closed at Brock Road.