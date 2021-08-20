Male motorcyclist dies in single vehicle accident in Toronto

A male motorcyclist is dead after a single vehicle accident in Toronto on Friday, police say.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were notified about the fatal collision at about 2:15 p.m.

According to Hopkinson, the motorcyclist was heading northbound from the Don Valley Parkway onto Highway 401 when he either lost control or fell off his vehicle, striking the median. He was catapulted onto Highway 401 and it's believed another vehicle struck him, he said.

Hopkinson said the motorcyclist was found without vital signs on Highway 401 and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

The collision has prompted a number of closures of on-ramps connecting the DVP with Highway 401.

The northbound DVP on-ramp to eastbound Highway 401, the southbound Highway 404 on-ramp to eastbound Highway 401 and the on-ramps for eastbound Highway 401 from Yonge Street, Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street are all closed.