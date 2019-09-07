Skip to Main Content
Male motorcyclist, 20, dead in crash with SUV in Toronto's east end
Toronto

A male motorcyclist, 20, is dead after his vehicle collided with an SUV in Toronto's east end early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Crash occurred on Lawrence Avenue East, east of the Don Valley Parkway

Both the motorcycle and SUV sustained heavy damage in this crash. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The crash occurred on Lawrence Avenue East at Underhill Drive, east of the Don Valley Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Both the motorcycle and SUV sustained heavy damage. Police interviewed several witnesses in the area at the time.

A stretch of Lawrence Avenue East was closed for several hours to allow officers to reconstruct the crash and gather evidence.

No charges have been laid.

Toronto police's traffic services are investigating.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Toronto's east end early Saturday, police say. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

 

