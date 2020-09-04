Skip to Main Content
Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke
The incident happened near the corner of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive at around 4:32 a.m. Friday. 

No other vehicles were involved

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight in north Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Police said the rider was travelling at high speed when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics arrived and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had no further information about the male.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

 

 

