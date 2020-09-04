Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight in north Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The incident happened near the corner of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive at around 4:32 a.m. Friday.

Police said the rider was travelling at high speed when he crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics arrived and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had no further information about the male.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.