Police charge man after hit and run leaves female motorcycle passenger dead

Toronto police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a female motorcycle passenger in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

The man, 24, was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with: failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death; and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle on Brimley Road and Comrie Terrace, north of St. Clair Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m.

A man, 22, was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle with a woman, 21, as a passenger. The two were riding southbound on Brimley Road at Comrie Terrace when a pickup truck northbound on Brimley Road was making a left turn onto Comrie Terrace.

The woman died in hospital. The man was also taken to hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck continued westbound on Comrie Terrace and fled. It was described as a single cab pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger side bumper area.

"The investigation remains ongoing. Members of Traffic Services continue to urge the public to come forward with information." police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Anyone with dashboard camera or CCTV footage of the collision is urged to come forward.

The accused is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

