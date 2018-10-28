SIU investigating fatal wrong-way Highway 401 motorcycle crash

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is now investigating after a male motorcyclist was killed after a crash near Leslie Street and Highway 401 Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

The motorcycle was heading in the wrong direction on the westbound off-ramp, going against traffic getting on the highway, according to Toronto police.

The man then collided with a car, whose occupants called police around 5:30 p.m.

Update: Male motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation continues. ^gl —@TPSOperations

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The ramp to westbound 401 from Leslie Street is closed. Police said drivers in the area should expect delays.

Toronto police said earlier in the evening that the OPP had taken over the investigation.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.