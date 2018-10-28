Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating fatal wrong-way Highway 401 motorcycle crash
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is now investigating after a male motorcyclist was killed after a crash near Leslie Street and Highway 401 Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Crash happened on the southbound Leslie Street ramp to Highway 401 west

CBC News ·
According to Toronto police, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a car on the off-ramp of Highway 401 to Leslie Street. (CBC)

The motorcycle was heading in the wrong direction on the westbound off-ramp, going against traffic getting on the highway, according to Toronto police.

The man then collided with a car, whose occupants called police around 5:30 p.m.

 

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The ramp to westbound 401 from Leslie Street is closed. Police said drivers in the area should expect delays. 

Toronto police said earlier in the evening that the OPP had taken over the investigation. 

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

