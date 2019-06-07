Motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition after collision in North York
Sheppard Avenue is closed between Faywood Boulevard and Yeomans Road
Police are investigating after a collision left a motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition in North York.
Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Goddard Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after a car collided with a motorcycle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The intersection is blocked off for the police investigation. Sheppard Avenue West is closed in both directions from Faywood Boulevard to Yeomans Road.
Collision: Sheppard Ave W/ Goddard St<br>- motorcycle and vehicle involved<br>- motorcyclist, serious injuries<br>- Police/EMS on scene<br>- closures: w/ Sheppard at Bathurst, Goddard/ Sheppard<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1044393?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1044393</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TPS32Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tps32div</a><br>^ka—@TPSOperations