Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition after collision in North York
Toronto·New

Motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition after collision in North York

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcyclist and a driver left a man in his 20s in life-threatening condition in North York.

Sheppard Avenue is closed between Faywood Boulevard and Yeomans Road

CBC News ·
A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision with a car in North York Thursday evening. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Police are investigating after a collision left a motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Goddard Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after a car collided with a motorcycle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The intersection is blocked off for the police investigation. Sheppard Avenue West is closed in both directions from Faywood Boulevard to Yeomans Road.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|