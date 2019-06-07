Motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition after collision in North York

Police are investigating after a collision left a motorcyclist in his 20s in life-threatening condition in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Goddard Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after a car collided with a motorcycle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The intersection is blocked off for the police investigation. Sheppard Avenue West is closed in both directions from Faywood Boulevard to Yeomans Road.