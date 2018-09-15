Motorcyclist dead, passenger critically injured in crash near High Park

A male motorcyclist is dead and his female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near High Park early Saturday.

Toronto police received a call about the crash on Indian Valley Crescent and Parkside Drive, south of Bloor Street West, at 2:40 a.m.

The man died in hospital of his injuries, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to hospital through an emergency run, Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said. Her current condition is not known.

Parkside Drive is still closed between Ridout Street and Howard Park Avenue as officers investigate.