Motorcade escorts Toronto police officer killed in line of duty to funeral home

A motorcade has escorted the body of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup from the Ontario Coroner's Office to a funeral home in Thornhill on Sunday.

The motorcade travelled westbound on Sir William Hearst Avenue, northbound on Morton Shulman Avenue, eastbound on Wilson Avenue, northbound on Keele Street, eastbound on Steeles Avenue West and northbound on Yonge Street before it arrived at 8088 Yonge St.

Toronto Police Service had invited the public to attend.

The Toronto Police Service has also created an online book of condolences where people can pay their respects to Northrup's family, friends and colleagues.

Today, I’m joining people in Toronto and across the country as they pay tribute to Const. Jeffrey Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> Service, who was killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. —@JustinTrudeau

Northrup died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the city hall parkade near Queen Street West and Bay Street early Friday. Investigators have called the incident an "intentional and deliberate act."

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He appeared in court on Friday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 23, police said.

"It's a tremendous tragedy, and it just brings back those memories," said Dave McLennan, the president of the mental health organization Boots on the Ground and a former officer with Peel Regional Police.

"I know that a lot of police officers are feeling it right now. It's a difficult time for all police officers across the city and across the country."