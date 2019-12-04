Former SickKids Motherisk website now directs to cannabis blog, hospital says
Failure to secure domain from future use was an oversight, SickKids says
A Toronto children's hospital is warning the public that a website it used to run has fallen into the hands of a third party.
The Hospital for Sick Children says it closed its motherisk.org website in April and let the domain name expire.
But the web address now connects to a cannabis blog that primarily discusses the use of the non-psychoactive cannabidiol that is found in marijuana.
A SickKids spokeswoman says the failure to secure the domain from future use was an oversight by the hospital.
Motherisk shut down in the wake of a now-discredited program that tested for drug and alcohol use that was used in child protection and criminal cases.
Results of Motherisk tests had a significant impact on dozens of families across the province.
When SickKids maintained control of the Motherisk site, it was used as a resource for information about medications and other exposures during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.