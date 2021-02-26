Mother and son charged in alleged crack, fentanyl trafficking operation north of Toronto

A 64-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly working together to sell crack cocaine and fentanyl north of Toronto, with investigators seizing thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

York Regional Police say their investigation began when they set out to look into suspected drug dealers operating in Vaughan at the end of 2020.

Over the course of the investigation, police realized two dealers were in fact a mother and son pair, the force said in a news release Friday.

They were arrested on Feb. 24. Acting on search warrants in Vaughan and Schomberg, police say they located approximately $15,000 in cash, more than $20,000 in fentanyl and crack cocaine as well as a money counter.

The two now face a string of charges including two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The son has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The mother also faces a charge of possession of proceeds of crime trafficking fentanyl.