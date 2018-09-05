Mother, daughter hospitalized following accident in Brampton

A mother and daughter were rushed to hospital Thursday evening following an accident at Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard in Brampton, Peel Paramedics said.

Peel Regional Police said one of the victims was in life-threatening condition while the other was in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics said they were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for reports of a collision and transported two patients with serious injuries.

Police said the intersection will be closed for an investigation and motorists should avoid the area.

The Major Collision Bureau will be attending for the investigation, police said.