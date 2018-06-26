Skip to Main Content
Mother, daughter dead in apparent drowning near Collingwood, OPP say
A mother and daughter are dead after what appears to have been a drowning at the Mountain Springs Lodge resort, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
Police were called to a pool at the resort on Tuesday evening for an apparent drowning, Const. Martin Hatchey told CBC News.

Police were called to a pool at the resort on Tuesday evening for an apparent drowning, Const. Martin Hatchey told CBC News. Hatchey couldn't say if the pool was an indoor or outdoor one.

A woman and a child were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead and confirmed to be mother and daughter.

"No doubt, it's a tragic event," Hatchey said. 

It's not yet known where the pair were from.

Investigators are now working to determine what may have led to the deaths.

