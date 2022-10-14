Mother fighting for her life after crash that killed 2 of her children in Markham

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Markham killed two of her children, York Regional Police say.

The collision happened at the corner of Markham Road and Elson Street, south of Denison Street. Emergency crews were called to the area at 2:05 p.m on Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck with a trailer.

Police said on Thursday that the 52-year-old woman was riding in the front passenger seat of the car when the collision happened. Her 21-year-old son was driving at the time and her 23-year-old daughter was in the back seat. Both were killed, police said.

The mother was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police closed all lanes on Markham Road, northbound and southbound, between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East for hours on Wednesday to allow officers to investigate.

Police said they are seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police, or who has dashboard camera footage of the crash, is urged to come forward.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on driving behaviours prior to the collision," police said in a release.

Witnesses can call York Regional Police's major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.