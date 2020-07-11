Mother in custody after stabbing leaves 2 children in life-threatening condition

A 37-year-old mother is in custody after a stabbing left her two children in life-threatening condition in North York on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

The children, a one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy, were rushed to a trauma centre.

The stabbing took place in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, in the city's northwest. Police said they were called to the area shortly after 10 a.m.

"Through a preliminary investigation, we do believe the stabbing occurred indoors," Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li told CBC News.

Police not looking for more suspects in stabbing

Insp. Paul Rinkoff, who spoke to reporters at the scene, said police are talking to witnesses.

"We are not looking for any additional suspects and do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time," Rinkoff said.

Rhona Carter, a resident in the neighbourhood where the stabbing of two young children occurred, said the news is a 'shocker.' (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Rhona Carter, a neighbourhood resident, said the news of the stabbing is very upsetting.

"This is a very lovely, peaceful community," Carter said. "But hearing this news is a big shocker, and it's going to be a shocker for a lot of people."

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 31 Division or Crime Stoppers.