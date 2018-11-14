2 pedestrians struck after 2 vehicles crash in North York

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after two vehicles crashed in North York on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrians, a mother and child, were rushed to hospital.

Toronto police said the crash occurred near Keele Street and Four Winds Drive, near Finch Avenue West, just before 8:30 a.m.

The two vehicles crashed near the intersection. Police did not say where exactly the mother and child were when the crash occurred.

Both were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, police said

The two vehicles in the collision remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.