Mother charged in death of 2-year-old son who fell from Toronto apartment building

Toronto police have charged a mother in the death of her two-year-old son after he fell from an apartment building in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood in July.

According to a news release issued Thursday, it happened on July 28 at around 5 p.m. at a building in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate. The 31-year old accused was arrested Thursday and charged with causing death by criminal negligence.

Police say the young boy was sleeping in his apartment on the 14th floor of the building,when his mother left for unknown reasons, leaving the boy alone.

While she was gone, police say the boy fell from the window. He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre have taken over the investigation.

The woman is also charged with a parent not providing the necessaries of life endanger She is scheduled to appear in court in early November.

Toronto police say they will not be releasing the name of the woman or boy.

"While we appreciate the compelling public interest in this case, our priority is to protect the privacy of the child and, as a result, no information that may lead to his identity will be released," police said in a statement Thursday.