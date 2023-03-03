Oakville woman charged in drowning death of 2-year-old son
An Oakville woman is facing charges in connection to the death of her two-year-old son, Halton police said Friday.
Boy was found dead in a bathtub in June 2022, police say
In a news release, police said they started an investigation in June 2022 when they were called to a home after the boy was found dead in a bathtub.
Investigators called the death an "apparent drowning."
The 42-year-old woman was charged with one count each of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.
She is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on March 23.