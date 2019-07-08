Mother charged after allegedly leaving 7-month-old baby in car

A woman has been charged after her seven-month-old daughter was found alone in a vehicle in Oshawa, Durham police said Monday.

Another woman in a parking lot heard the sound of a baby crying coming from a vehicle and called police on Sunday.

They say the door to the vehicle was unlocked, so the woman took the baby out of the car.

The baby was taken to a hospital to be examined.

The baby's mother was found in a nearby park with her other small children.

Police say the baby was turned over to her father, and the 32-year-old mother was charged with abandoning a child and criminal negligence.