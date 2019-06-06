Toronto police investigating suspicious death at Fred Victor building

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a building in Moss Park on Thursday morning.

The man was found at a location run by Fred Victor, a charitable organization that manages several centres in Toronto to help people who are homeless.

The location on Queen Street East near Jarvis Street contains housing, mental health services and a supervised consumption site.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto that police were called just before 10 a.m.

She said the cause of the man's death was unclear, but that based on what responding officers saw, it was deemed suspicious.

She could not comment on the condition of the body or whether there was any obvious trauma, and could not confirm the man's age or identity.

In an interview with CBC Toronto, a spokesperson for Fred Victor said that residents at the building are upset, but that many were not inside the building at the time the man was found because they were enjoying the sunny weather.



