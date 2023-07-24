Mosquitoes in Brampton test positive for West Nile virus

Peel Region is advising residents to take precautions after mosquitoes in Brampton tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes, which are the first to test positive in Peel region this year, were collected from a trap in Brampton near the intersection of North Park Drive and Torbram Road, the region said in a news release Monday.

Peel's public health unit conducts regular surveillance from mid-June to September by collecting and testing mosquitoes caught at 33 traps across Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

"West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease passed to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito," the release said. "Peel Public Health has not confirmed any human cases of West Nile virus to date this year."

The positive results come a week after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in northwest Scarborough — the first in Toronto for the season.

Peel Public Health said the risk of humans contracting the virus is low, but shared the following tips for protecting against mosquito bites:

Apply a Health Canada-approved insect repellent containing as DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing

Infants younger than six months shouldn't use an insect repellant containing those ingredients, but instead use a mosquito net when babies are outdoors in a crib or stroller.

Wear light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks to protect exposed skin.

Avoid shaded or wooded areas with high mosquito populations and take extra precautions during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Ensure all windows and door screens fit securely and are free of tears and holes.

Remove or drain items on their property that hold stagnant water.

West Nile virus symptoms usually develop two to 15 days after being bitten by a mosquito with the virus, according to Health Canada. Symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.