Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning the public after a batch of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in northwest Scarborough. They are the first mosquitoes in the city to test positive for the virus this year.

TPH conducts mosquito surveillance from mid-June to mid-September each year.

More than 20 traps are set each week to catch mosquitoes and then test them in a lab to identify insects with the virus, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

TPH could not say how many mosquitoes are infected, but says people are not likely to be infected with the virus.

"The risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus continues to be low in Toronto," said Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa. "However there are some simple steps residents can take to further reduce their risk when enjoying the summer.

"These steps include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing to protect against bites by infected mosquitoes, using tight-fitting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed."

West Nile virus symptoms usually develop between two and 14 days after being bitten by a mosquito with the virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.