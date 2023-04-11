Charges laid after 2nd suspected hate-motivated incident at Markham mosque in less than a week

A Richmond Hill man has been charged after a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Markham mosque over the weekend.

The incident happened at Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre in the area of Bayview and Proctor avenues on Sunday evening, according to York Regional Police. The mosque is the second in Markham to be attacked within a week, but police said they don't believe the incidents are connected.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said witnesses told officers that a man blocked the entrance to the mosque at about 8:20 p.m., got out of his vehicle and yelled derogatory slurs at worshippers. Witnesses also said a crowd formed outside the mosque and the man assaulted several people before he drove away.

The 47-year-old was arrested on Monday evening and charged with three counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.

The man has since appeared in court and been released. He is due back in court on on May 17, 2023.

"Investigators believe there are additional victims in this incident who have not yet come forward and they are being urged to contact police," police said in the release.

Late last week, the Islamic Society of Markham mosque on Denison Street was attacked on April 6 in what police believe was a separate incident.

Police said a man allegedly came to the mosque, shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshipper.

A Toronto man, 28, has been arrested in that incident and charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous driving.

