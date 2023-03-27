Man charged in death of Etobicoke mosque caretaker found not criminally responsible

A man who fatally stabbed a volunteer caretaker at a Toronto mosque back in 2020 has been found not criminally responsible for his actions.

On Friday, Superior Court Justice Peter Bawden found Guilherme "William" Von Neutegem not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis.

Von Neutegem had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

Zafis, 58, was sitting outside an Etobicoke mosque on Sept. 12, 2020 when he was attacked — at the time, he was controlling the number of people entering the building to comply with public health regulations during the pandemic.

In the days after his death, Zafis was mourned by his family and friends as a "kind, gentle soul" who would hand out food to the hungry and keep his fellow worshippers safe.