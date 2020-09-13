Man in his 60s stabbed to death in Rexdale

A man in his 60s is dead after a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday evening, Toronto paramedics said.

It happened in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

Paramedics arrived to find the man without vital signs. Toronto police said in a tweet that the man was stabbed in the neck. He later died on scene.

In a statement issued on social media on Saturday night, the International Muslim Organization of Toronto said the victim is one of their members and the incident happened near the mosque.

The organization said it was "deeply saddened and shocked" to learn about the "tragic incident."

"There are no words for what happened to the member of this congregation," the statement read.

"We further encourage our community not to speculate on what happened as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, we ask that you keep our brother and his family in your prayers."

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say the suspect, a slim man wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.