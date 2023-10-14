Burlington man charged in connection with 2 hate-motivated incidents at Toronto mosque: police

A man is facing charges after a mosque in the city's east end was vandalized twice in what police are treating as a suspected hate-motivated incident, Toronto police say.

Investigators confirmed on Friday that both incidents happened at the same mosque in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.

Police said a man painted "hate symbols" on the front of the mosque in the first incident and a man left "hateful writing" on the front of the mosque in the second incident. Officers were called to the mosque on Oct. 6 at about 7:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 12 at about 12:50 p.m.

In a news release Saturday, Toronto police said a 42-year-old man from Burlington, Ont., has been arrested and charged with mischief/damage of property not exceeding $5,000 and two counts of obstructing/interfering with property.

"Investigators consulted our specialized Hate Crime Unit and are treating this case - involving hateful symbols and messages painted on a mosque - as a suspected hate-motivated offence," Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw wrote in a post Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

"Hateful behaviour, intimidation will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated."

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.